U.S. officials condemn deadly van attack in Barcelona

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — Several American leaders have condemned Thursday’s deadly van attack in Barcelona, Spain and have sent their condolences to those affected.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is sending condolences to the families and victims of the attack in Barcelona and has offered U.S. assistance to authorities in Spain.

Speaking to reporters at the State Department shortly after a van plowed into a crowd in Barcelona, Tillerson said the incident “has the hallmarks of what appears to be yet another terrorist attack.”

He said U.S. diplomats in Spain are currently assisting Americans there and asked those who are safe to notify their friends and families. He said the United States would never relent in tracking down terrorist suspects and holding them to account for their actions.

He said “terrorists around the world should know that the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice.”

President Donald Trump said in a statement on Twitter that the U.S. will do “whatever is necessary to help.” Trump tells Spain: “Be tough & strong, we love you!”

The White House has said Trump — who is on a working vacation at his private golf club in New Jersey — is being updated on developments by chief of staff John Kelly.

Trump’s wife, first lady Melania Trump, tweeted her “thoughts and prayers” to Barcelona before the president.

Vice President Mike Pence also responded to the attack in Barcelona during remarks at the Panama Canal.

Pence calls the attack “horrific” and says the images of carnage he’s seen “sicken us all.”

He says, “The United States condemns this terror attack” and will do “whatever is necessary to help.”

At least 12 people were killed and 80 wounded Thursday when a van plowed into a crowd in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district. Authorities are calling it a terrorist attack.

Pence is delivering remarks ahead of a tour of the newly-expanded canal in Panama City, which opened last year.

He’s on the final stop of a four-country tour of Latin America.

