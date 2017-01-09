U2 announces concert stop at Gillette

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New Englanders can prepare for a “Beautiful Day,” because U2 announced that they are heading to Foxborough this summer for their latest concert tour.

The 2017 “Joshua Tree Tour” will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic fifth album.

The Irish rock stars will stop at Gillette Stadium on June 25, and tickets will go on sale next Tuesday, Jan. 17.

