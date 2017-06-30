U2 concertgoers hope to return wedding ring found at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A couple who recently attended a U2 concert is hoping to return a wedding ring that they found at Gillette Stadium to its rightful owner.

Noelle Rudloff said she was walking through the parking lot of the stadium in Foxborough on Sunday when she and her husband stumbled upon the diamond and platinum ring.

Rudloff said she checked with police and stadium security, but no one has reported it missing.

“I am hoping through the power of FB, the ring can be reunited with its owner. It is obviously very special to someone,” Rudloff said in her post.

The ring is said to be engraved with a “unique” message.

Rudloff’s post has been shared more than 100,000 times.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)