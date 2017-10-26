Uber announced new feature allowing passengers to add multiple stops to single trip

Uber announced they have added a new feature that allows passengers to add multiple stops to a single trip.

The feature will make running errands or picking up friends easier for Uber users.

Customers will be able to add up to three stops to a single trip.

Users will also be able to make changes while on their trip, and add or remove stops in real time.

The feature became available to customers globally on Thursday.

People will with latest version of the Uber app should see the option automatically.

