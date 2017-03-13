Uber assault suspect due in court Monday

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - The man police say is behind an alarming assault is set to face a judge.

He is accused of attacking an Uber driver and that driver is still shaken up from his attack early Saturday morning.

Officials say Peter Fancois picked up a group of riders in Boston and by the time they reached Medford the passengers began arguing.

When Francois asked them to get out of the car, the suspect, Nicholas Fabrizio assaulted him and took off with the black SUV.

Fabrizio later turned himself in to Medford Police and the SUV was recovered in Malden.

But Francois is having trouble going back to work.

Fabrizio is expected to appear in Somerville district court on Monday.

Uber has addressed the incident saying in part, “We wish the driver a speedy recovery. The rider has been banned from the app.”

