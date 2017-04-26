Uber driver arraigned, accused of sexually assaulting a passenger

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Uber driver is facing alarming allegations.

The man is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger last year.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the driver, 34-year-old Luis Baez, used another name when he picked up the victim in Boston back on Sept. 29, 2016.

After picking her up, Baez allegedly drove her to a location that was not her requested destination. Ryan said he then sexually assaulted his passenger.

After the alleged assault, Baez allegedly drove the victim to the Boston College campus in Newton, where she alerted campus police.

Baez was arraigned on three counts of rape Tuesday. He was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail and told to stay away from the Boston College campus. He is due back in court in June.

