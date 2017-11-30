Uber driver arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) – An Uber driver was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a female passenger in Quincy.

Kastriot Naksi, 46, of West Roxbury, was arrested and charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 years old and kidnapping.

Police said they received a report from someone who stated that her friend had been sexually assaulted by an Uber driver and that the driver was scheduled to drop the victim off on Cottage Avenue. The caller described the Uber vehicle as a gray Honda Civic and provided the license plate number.

Officers arrived on Cottage Avenue and spoke with the woman who made the report. She told police she received a text message from her friend that indicated Naksi had touched her inappropriately and that he would not let her out of the vehicle.

Police said the victim sent her friend a screenshot of her current location. The department then issued a “be on the lookout” to all officers in the area.

At around 1:20 p.m., police said an officer observed a gray Honda Civic traveling on Cottage Avenue. Police said he motioned for the car to stop and allowed the passenger to exit the car.

Upon speaking to the passenger, she told officers Naksi pulled over to the side of the road and told her to get in the front seat after he picked her up in Roslidale. The passenger said she got in the front since this was a ride-share Uber. She added that Naksi then touched her inappropriately. According to a police report, the passenger said Naksi told her he “hated his wife and his life” and wanted to marry her.

When the passenger told the driver to stop and let her out, police said Naksi locked the door. At this point she texted her friend who called police.

Naksi’s wife and son were in court Thursday to support him. They said he works three jobs and used to be a top officer in the Albanian Air Force. His son, Kledion Naksi, told reporters that the woman was flirting with his father and he put his hand on her thigh.

In a statement, Uber said they removed Naksi’s access to the app.

