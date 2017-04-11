Uber driver leaves with passenger’s baby still in the car

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A Quincy Police dispatcher tried to keep a mother calm after an Uber driver took off with her 9-month-old-baby still in the car.

“We told him we’ll be right out. He said okay,” said the mother. “We said can we leave the baby in here? He said okay, no problem. We got out of the car and he just took off.”

The parents were on their way from Quincy to Whitman. They asked the driver to stop at Tedeschi’s.

Police say the driver thought only the dad got out of the car and the mother and baby were continuing on to their original destination.

Police say it is all because of a language barrier and the driver though the mom was still sitting directly behind the driver’s seat. The couple were able to track the driver through the app and police found him and safely reunited the parents with the baby.

