Uber driver takes off with 9-month-old baby in car, police say

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Quincy police are investigating after an Uber driver mistakenly drove off with a passenger’s infant child still in the car.

Authorities say a couple was traveling from Quincy to Whitman when they asked to stop at a Tedeschi’s store for a cold drink. They got out of the car and the Uber driver left with their 9-month-old baby in the back seat.

“We told him we’ll be right out. He said okay,” said the baby’s mother. “We said can we leave the baby in here? He said okay, no problem. We got out of the car and he just took off.”

The baby’s mother frantically called police Sunday night around 9 p.m. to alert them of the incident.

The couple was able to track the driver through the Uber app. Police found him in Weymouth after about 20 minutes and safely reunited the parents with the baby.

The driver told police that he though the mother was still in the car and that she was continuing on to the original destination. He said he thought the father was being dropped off at the store.

Police say the incident was caused by a language barrier between the driver and parents.

The Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident. No charges have been filed.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)