BOSTON (AP) — Uber has agreed to pay $250,000 to settle allegations that it overcharged for tolls for hundreds of Massachusetts drivers who leased vehicles from the ride-hailing company’s leasing arm.

State Attorney General Maura Healey announced Wednesday that the settlement with Xchange Leasing LLC includes $210,000 for 336 drivers, and $40,000 for her office’s local consumer aid fund.

The amount each driver was reimbursed was linked to the amount they were overbilled, but averaged about $600 per driver.

Xchange Leasing primarily leases to people who want to drive for Uber, but don’t own a vehicle.

The state’s investigation found that Xchange Leasing at times double or triple-charged for each legitimate toll.

San Francisco-based Uber in a statement acknowledged mistakes and said the company has taken steps to improve its procedures.

