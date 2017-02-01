Uber, Lyft start picking up passengers at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Travelers now have more ways to catch a ride from Logan International Airport.

Uber reached a deal with the Massachusetts Port Authority to allow its low-cost UberX service to pick up customers at the airport that started on Wednesday.

Passengers were already able to hail rides through Uber’s app, but only from licensed chauffeur drivers. That excluded the majority of Uber drivers, who offer rides in their personal vehicles.

Taxi drivers worry that their jobs are in jeopardy now that a ride-sharing deal has been reached.

“It will destroy us. I’ve been driving a cab for 20 years and I’ve never seen this before,” said taxi driver Jermaine Lewis.

A spokeswomen for Boston Mayor Walsh said despite the change, the city understands the concern of taxi drivers.

Uber’s biggest rival, Lyft, reached an agreement with Massport two weeks ago to pick up passengers at the airport. That service also began on Wednesday.

Both companies were already able to bring passengers to Logan. But Boston had been one of the last large airports in the country to not allow such services to pick up passengers.

