BOSTON (WHDH) - Uber drivers will now be allowed to pick up passengers at Logan Airport.

The company’s popular service, UberX, will be able to pick up passengers starting Wednesday.

“The city understands the concerns of taxi drivers and is committed to ensuring economic opportunity for all in Boston,” said a spokeswoman for Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

