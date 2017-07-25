Uber to charge lost item fees to Boston passengers

BOSTON (WHDH) — If you are a frequent Uber customer, be sure to remember all of your belongings when the ride comes to an end. If not, you’ll be hit in the wallet.

The company announced that it will start charging riders in Boston and Chicago a $15 lost item fee. Uber says it’s a new effort to better serve its drivers.

Lose an item, hand over some money. The new concept that took effect Tuesday is drawing mixed reviews from Bostonians.

“I don’t think you should charge people money if they lost something. It’s their’s and you should return it back,” one local resident said.

Company representatives say riders will be notified if they leave an item behind, but they’ll have to pay the charge, which will go to the driver.

Uber said the following in an email sent to drivers:

“On average a driver returns 11 lost items a year. That’s a lot of time spent on the road and not earning. You’ll soon receive $15 from your rider for every item you return, and riders will have the option of thanking you with a tip.”

The new concept will take effect in other cities at a later date.

