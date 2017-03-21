UConn student’s death leads to sorority closing

STORRS, CONN. (WHDH) — In response to the death of a University of Connecticut student in October, a sorority on the Storrs campus has been shut down.

Jeffny Pally, 19, was killed after being run over by a fire truck on the university campus.

Pally had been a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. That sorority announced Monday that it is closing its chapter at the school, saying the decision was made in response to new information discovered during the school’s investigation.

Investigators say Pally had attended an off-campus party prior to the incident. A Beverly man is one of the people facing alcohol-related charges in connection to Pally’s death. Police say 22-year-old Jonathan Polansky is one of six people who were hosting the party.

Police say Polansky and five others allowed the underage Pally to drink. All of the party hosts were members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, which was suspended by UConn last month.

Two students are also accused of making a false 9-1-1 call. As a result of that call, the fire truck left the school’s public safety complex before hitting and killing Pally.

