EXETER, N.H. (AP) — UFO experts and enthusiasts are celebrating the holiday weekend by discussing extraterrestrial sightings and abductions in New Hampshire.

The Exeter UFO Festival featured two days of speakers, including a relative of Barney and Betty Hill, who claimed to have been abducted by aliens outside of Lancaster, New Hampshire, in 1961.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that event is often cited as the first widely publicized alien abduction.

The Exeter UFO Festival is organized in part by the local Kiwanis Club.

Kiwanis member Bill Smith said all are welcome including those who’re on the fence about the existence of alien life. He said those who adamantly believe there’s no such thing are still welcome to buy a hamburger or hot dog because the money goes to local children’s charities.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)