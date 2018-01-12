UMass-Boston closes campus after water line ruptures

BOSTON (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts-Boston campus has closed its doors for the day following a water line rupture.

The rupture, which happened Friday morning, originally closed the campus center, Wheatley, McCormack, Healey, and Science Center for the day.

But to make all necessary repairs to the water lines, the university made the decision to close the campus just before noon.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

