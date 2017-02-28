UMass Boston student falls 3 stories off building on campus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A UMass Boston student was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after school officials said he fell from the third floor of a building on campus.

Officials said the student fell from the upper level of the school’s Campus Center around 1:30 p.m.

Boston EMS promptly responded to the scene. The student’s condition is not known.

Several students, faculty, and staff members reportedly witnessed the incident.

In a release posted on the school’s news service, UMass said “a tragedy for one of us is a tragedy for all of us.”

