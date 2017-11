BOSTON (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts-Boston announced that they will be laying off dozens of employees.

Administrators said 36 workers will be let go, while another seven will have their hours reduced.

The cuts are being made as UMass Boston tries to reduce a $30 million deficit.

So far in 2017, the school has eliminated 130 positions.

