UMass-Dartmouth mourns death of senior lacrosse player

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (AP) – The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth is mourning the weekend death of a senior student-athlete.

The university said Sean Peters, a crime and justice major and a four-year member of the men’s lacrosse team, died Saturday of complications related to Type 1 diabetes. He was 22.

Coach Terry Corcoran said Peters “was an outstanding young man with great integrity and character” who “represented everything that was good about college athletics.”

Interim Chancellor Peyton Helm said “There are no words that can adequately express the profound loss being felt today by his family, friends, teammates, and classmates.”

The senior attackman, who grew up in Medway, had 23 goals and 14 assists this season for the Corsairs. He had a career-high four goals and three assists in a 19-5 win over Becker.

