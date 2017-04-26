UMass student accused of stealing credit card information while working at CVS

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A University of Massachusetts-Lowell student is facing identity fraud charges after police say he stole credit card information from customers while he worked at a CVS store in New Hampshire.

Bounhange Tang, 22, of Lowell, is accused of using his cellphone to photograph the front and back of 20 credit cards at the pharmacy on Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua.

Tang’s alleged crimes took place between June 2016 and Dec. 2016, a time in which authorities say he was working at the pharmacy’s drive-thru window.

Authorities say Tang also obtained the customers addresses from the CVS computer system and used the information to purchase items online and resell them.

Tang was arrested Tuesday and ordered held on $50,000 bail.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)