LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) – Fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked a massive fire at a multi-family home in Lynn that left 28 people homeless and sent one woman to the hospital with burns, but they are eyeing unattended cooking as a possible cause.

Initial reports from investigators say a resident who left food cooking in a kitchen on the third floor was likely the cause of the fire that broke out on Broad Street just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

Firefighters initially began battling the fire on the roof of the 18-unit building. Records show the 12,000-square foot building was home to multiple families and built in 1860.

Firefighters later moved to the side of the building as large flames became visible on the roof. All crews were pulled from the building, according to the deputy fire chief, as firefighters began to fight an exterior operation.

“It spread so quick. It was like a horror show,” one resident told 7News.

Firefighters initially said no sprinklers or fire alarms were operating in the building but have since revised their statement to say at least some of the alarms may have been functional.

Residents said the nearby fire hydrants were all covered in snow.

Lynn fire chief James McDonald said once the fire got into the walls, it erupted.

“Once it gets into the voids it becomes a race,” McDonald said. “The fire usually wins.”

Crews from multiple towns, including Chelsea, responded to the scene. Firefighters worked well into the night on Monday, battling hotspots.

Fire officials told 7News that a woman was found in her apartment and rescued by firefighters. She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with burn injuries. There was no update on her condition as of Tuesday morning.

“Firefighters did a fantastic job getting in there, searching the apartment, getting to that resident and getting her out,” Deputy Chief Stephen Archer said.

Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee said he does not believe there were additional injuries.

“Everything we own is gone, up in flames,” said Bruce Conway, who lived in the building. “One minute you have what you have, then next minute it’s all gone.”

McGee says he is confident the community will come together to help those displaced by the fire.

While investigators belief the cause of the fire was cooking related, an investigating remains ongoing.

