Unconscious boy, 6, pulled from pool in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 6-year-old boy has been hospitalized after Boston fire officials say he was pulled him from a backyard pool on Thursday evening.

Crews responded around 5:15 p.m. to 166 Trenton Street in East Boston for a report of a possible drowning and found an unconscious boy when they arrived at the scene.

The boy was taken to Mass General Hospital, where he is said to be on life support and in serious condition.

Neighbors tell 7News the boy and his family were visiting the home.

No additional details were immediately available.

Boston police are on the scene. The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)