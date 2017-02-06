‘Unequivocally the sweetest’: Kraft takes aim at Goodell after Super Bowl win

HOUSTON (WHDH) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft accepted his fifth Super Bowl trophy Sunday night after his team knocked off the Atlanta Falcons in come-from-behind fashion in Houston.

With confetti raining from the ceiling, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell passed off the Lombardi Trophy to Kraft following the Patriots’ 34-28 win.

Goodell shook Kraft’s hand, and greeted his son Jonathan on the podium at NRG Stadium, after he had avoided the Patriots in the many months following Tom Brady’s Deflategate suspension.

In his acceptance speech, Kraft took aim at Goodell.

“Two years ago when we won our fourth Super Bowl. I told our fans that was the sweetest. A lot has transpired in the last two years. And I don’t think that needs explanation,” Kraft said.

New England erased a 25-point deficit in the second half, forced overtime and went on to win after taking the ball to begin the extra frame.

The victory marked the team’s second Super Bowl in three years.

“But I want to say to our fans, our brilliant coaching staff, our amazing players who are so spectacular. This is unequivocally the sweetest. And that’s why we are saying for the fifth time, we are all Patriots. For the fifth time the Patriots are all champions,” Kraft said.

