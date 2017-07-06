Unexploded firework washes up on Beverly beach

BEVERLY (WHDH) - The Beverly Police department is responding after an unexploded firework washed up on a beach.

Police say the item was from the July 4 festivities. The firework washed up on West Beach.

Police have closed the area, and West Street is currently closed to traffic, while officials handle the situation.

