Unhappy customers due to McDonalds limited time only ‘Rick and Morty’ Szechuan Sauce promotion

Thousands of unhappy McDonalds customers are making their voices heard after the company’s limited time only, ‘Rick and Morty’ Szechuan Sauce promotion ended poorly.

‘Rick and Morty,’ an animated show for adults, depicts Rick constantly wanting McDonalds’ Szechuan Sauce. The sauce was created as a promotional offer when Mulan, the Disney movie, came out in 1998.

Fans of the show and the sauce have been begging McDonalds to bring it back. McDonalds decided to make the sauce available for one day, October 7th, to promote their new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.

Thousands of customers and fans around the country went to their local McDonalds locations searching for the sauce but reported exceptionally low amounts of the sauce, and some stores not even carrying it.

Most stores reportedly ran out of the sauce quickly, leaving customers very unhappy.

Several customers reached out to McDonalds via Twitter to express their frustration and McDonalds did not have much to say:

We wish everyone could get Szechuan Sauce, unfortunately, there was only limited amount in this dimension. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017

For now, only a very limited amount of Szechuan Sauce exists in this dimension. But who knows where space-time will take us next? 😉 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017

We wish everyone could get Szechuan Sauce, unfortunately, there was only a limited amount in this dimension. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017

The best fans in the multiverse showed us what they got today. We hear you & we're sorry not everyone could get some super-limited Szechuan. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)