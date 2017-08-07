BOSTON (WHDH) - The Union Oyster House reopened Monday after a fire caused it to close for several days.

The historic restaurant in downtown Boston had been closed since Thursday night when part of the building burst into flames.

People inside the restaurant at the time of the fire say the room suddenly filled with smoke. Everyone was safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire so that only the outside of the building was damaged.

Investigators are still investigating what started the fire.

