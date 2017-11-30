Univ. of Michigan students protest school negotiating with white supremacist speaker

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WHDH) — Hundreds of students at the University of Michigan walked out on Wednesday to protest their school possibly hosting a white supremacist speaker.

White supremacist Richard Spencer may be coming to speak at the school. Students said they are outraged and concerned for everyone’s safety.

“What about Charlottesville? It is something that is so recent, it was so horrible,” said student Hoai An Pham. “I cannot believe the university is choosing to ignore the events that have happened and saying, well, this is a different situation.”

The school had not yet said when the decision will be made.

