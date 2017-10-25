University enrolls students from Puerto Rico tuition free

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A university in Rhode Island is enrolling up to 50 students from the University of Puerto Rico tuition free following the destruction of Hurricane Maria.

Brown University in Providence will help the students find housing as many of them still have no power or running water at their homes in Puerto Rico.

The private university has already enrolled 15 students from the University of Puerto Rico, and 10 more were scheduled to arrive Tuesday.

Several of the students tell WJAR-TV they are thankful for Brown’s offer, but it was not easy leaving their families behind.

This is not the first time Brown has stepped up after natural disasters. The school also welcomed students displaced in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

