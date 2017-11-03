IOWA CITY, IA (WHDH) — A member of the University of Iowa marching band got a surprise visit from her boyfriend serving in the army, followed by a surprise proposal.

Isaac Anderson surprised his girlfriend, Grace Schebler, by showing up at the Oct. 28 University of Iowa Hawkeyes’ football game against Minnesota.

He followed that by getting down on one knee in front of the entire crowd and asking Schebler to marry him. The marching band played the song “Hey Baby” as she said yes.

Anderson is currently stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia. He served as the drum major in the university’s marching band for three years. The couple’s parents also met in band, according to university’s Facebook page.

