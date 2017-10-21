CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The University of New Hampshire is earning a reputation as one of the greenest campuses in the country.

The university recently received one of the top accolades given to higher education institutions for sustainability, a platinum rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. It is only the third university to achieve this honor, joining Stanford University and Colorado State University.

The rating resulted from the fact the university is powered entirely by renewable energy, gets most of its campus energy from recycled landfill gas, composts thousands of pounds of food each month and is home to the first organic dairy research farm in the country.

Additionally, five of the top 15 most environmentally responsible colleges are in Vermont and Maine.

