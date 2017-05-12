University of New Hampshire hit by racism claims

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Several hundred University of New Hampshire students met with the administration in a tense gathering over what they said has been its failure to address long-running concerns about racial insensitivity on campus.

Sparked by what some saw as offensive actions by white students wearing ponchos and sombreros during a Cinco de Mayo party last week, the mostly minority students told UNH President Mark Huddleston and his administration Thursday night about racist incidents they had experienced and how they felt authorities had ignored their concerns. Several black students talked about friends being spat upon and called racial epithets. Others talked about a growing intolerance following President Donald Trump’s election.

The university, which said it was disturbed by the behavior during the Cinco de Mayo party, vowed to address students concerns.

