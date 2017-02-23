University of New Hampshire offering new scholarship

Durham, N.H. (WHDH) — The University of New Hampshire unveiled a new scholarship program called ‘Granite Guarantee.’

It will allow full time, first year students in the state receiving Pell Grants to attend the school tuition free.

The school says it will continue the scholarship for all four years if students remain Pell Grant eligible, enrolled full time and make progress towards their degree.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)