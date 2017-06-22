Unmarked cruiser, loaded shotgun stolen from detective’s home, police say

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Chelmsford say an unmarked police cruiser, a personal car and a loaded shotgun were stolen overnight from a detective’s home.

Police say a group of thieves broke into the detective’s garage sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, and stole several sets of keys before driving off with a unmarked Ford Tauras cruiser and Saturn wagon.

The Saturan was found a short distance from the detective’s home. The cruiser was recovered around 9 a.m. Thursday in on Bowden Street in Lowell, but police say the shotgun was missing.

An “aggressive” and “intensive” search is underway fro the stolen weapon. Chelmsford and Lowell K-9 units have been dispatched to assist with the search.

“Locating this stolen police weapon is our top priority at this time,” Chief James Spinney said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

