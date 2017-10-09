Unusual multi-car crash leaves Volvo stacked on top of Cadillac

BOW, NH (WHDH) - An unusual multi-car crash in Bow, New Hampshire, Monday morning left a Volvo stacked on top of a Cadillac.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to Route 89 southbound for a report crash involving three vehicles and found a 2004 Volvo XC 70 on top of 2004 Cadillac.

Police say the Cadillac’s driver, 54-year-old Abby Sbat, struck the rear of the Volvo as it slowed on the highway.

The impact of the crash left the Cadillac partially under the Volvo. The Volvo in turn struck a Subaru, according to police.

Sbat was issued a traffic ticket. No injuries were reported.

