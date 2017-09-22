‘Unusual substance’ found in soap dispensers at major airport

(WHDH) — An investigation is underway after officials say an “unusual substance” was found in soap dispensers in several bathrooms at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

WJBK-TV reports that workers at the airport believe the substance was a man’s bodily fluid.

A woman who cleans the bathrooms told the station that she believes the person responsible is a worker the airport.

“The way the soap dispensers are under the sink, a passenger wouldn’t know how to get up under, and untwist them,” Jamilia McClendon said.

Local 4 News says the substance is being tested to determine exactly what it is. Although, sources told the station that “it was pretty apparent what the substance was.”

Airport officials say they are working to replace the dispensers.

In a statement the Airport Authority says it takes “health and safety very seriously.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)