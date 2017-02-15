Up to 20 inches of snow on the way for parts of New England

Another round of winter weather is moving into Maine and New Hampshire.

WATCH: Latest weather forecast

The National Weather Service says snowfall began late Wednesday morning and by the afternoon all of Maine and New Hampshire should be seeing snow.

Meteorologist Tom Hawley says the heaviest snowfall is expected around Conway, New Hampshire, and Fryeburg and Bridgton, Maine, which could see 15 to 20 inches.

He says Portland could see another 10 inches after receiving 31 inches in a seven-day stretch.

Residents doing battle with the elements are running short of supplies. Snow shovels, snow blowers and salts were all in short supply in many stores.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)