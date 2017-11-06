Up to $5K offered for info on ‘Faceless Bandit’ bank robber

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are offering up to $5,000 for information that can help them track down a Massachusetts bank robber dubbed the “Faceless Bandit.”

The FBI says the man is responsible for at least three recent armed robberies in September and October. He’s called the `Faceless Bandit’ because he covered his face with sunglasses, ski masks or bandanas.

Authorities say the man is armed and dangerous. The FBI says that in each of the robberies he showed a weapon, threated bank workers and demanded cash before fleeing on foot.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to call FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force or the Fall River Police Department. People can also submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

