Up to 6 inches of snow projected in the Boston-area this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - An approaching storm will bring several inches of plowable snow to the region this weekend, with Boston expected to see up to six inches.

The flakes could start falling Saturday morning and will persist into the early afternoon. The steadiest of the snowfall is expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

The majority of the state with see 3-6 inches, including Metro Boston, Worcester, central Massachusetts and areas on the North Shore.

Western and southeastern areas are slated to see 1-3 inches. Part of Cape Cod and the Islands will see a coating to one inch of snow.

There is a winter weather advisory starting at 4 a.m. Saturday and lasting until 7 a.m. Sunday.

If the storm tracks slightly to the west, it could become more of a rain-snow mix.

The storm will not cause wind damage and flooding will not be a concern.

Dry conditions will move in for Sunday with a few early morning flurries are possible.

