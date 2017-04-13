UPS driver helps extinguish fire at Haverhill home

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - It’s a delivery that came just in time.

In the video above, through the flames, you can see UPS driver Paul Pereira fighting a house fire in Haverhill.

Paul Pereira said he was making deliveries along Hamilton Avenue when he noticed a table on a house’s front porch was on fire. Pereira ran up the stairs and yelled for the people inside to get out, then he went to work.

A mother and daughter came running out after Pereira banged on the door. They didn’t even know their porch was going up.

Pereira started yelling for water.

Firefighters arrived, pulling the burning furniture off of the porch and Pereira kept the hose going.

He says he is just glad he was in the right place at the right time.

“I’ve been getting a lot of comments from police calling me a hero,” said Pereira. “I don’t consider myself a hero but everyone is saying, especially the girl, she’s saying I saved her life.

