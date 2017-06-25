A UPS driver was caught flinging a package onto someone’s porch in Florida.

The homeowner got an alert on his phone about someone approaching the front door.

He was able to see the UPS employee walk towards his font porch, stop short, and throw the package to the door.

The homeowner says UPS apologized and told him they do not train any of their employees to deliver packages that way.

Luckily, nothing in the package was breakable.

