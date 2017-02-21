UPS tested drone delivery in Florida on Monday.

The company used a new electronic delivery truck with a drone launchpad attached to it.

Inside the truck, a driver loads a package into the drones cargo bin. The roof of the truck comes off and the drone flies out to deliver the package.

The company believes it will save up to $50 million per year and make deliveries easier.

