UPS will begin imposing a new tax on packages to keep up with the holiday rush.

The delivery giant will make the unprecedented move, charging customers between 27 and 97 cents per package in November and December.

They say it is to keep up with rising costs.

UPS will also apply peak surcharges to large packages that exceed maximum size limits.

