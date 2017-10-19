Uranus will be visible without a telescope Thursday night

(WHDH) – One of the farthest planets in our solar system will be visible to the naked eye right here on Earth.

NASA says Uranus will make its closest approach to Earth Thursday evening. Combined with a dim, waning crescent moon, conditions are perfect to see the giant ice planet, which will appear much brighter than any other time of the year.

According to NASA, Uranus will start to rise in the sky during Thursday’s sunset, and will be directly overhead around midnight.

“It’s visible all night long and its blue-green color is unmistakable,” said Jane Houston Jones of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. “It may be bright enough to see with your naked eye — and for sure in binoculars.”

