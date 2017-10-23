US Air Force readying to put bombers on 24-hour alert amid rising tensions with North Korea

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (AFPN) -- Munitions on display show the full capabilities of the B-52 Stratofortress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert J. Horstman)

(WHDH)– The United States Air Force is reportedly preparing to put its nuclear B-52 bombers on 24-hour alert amid rising tensions with North Korea.

Defense One reports that the 24-hour alert status has not been used since the conclusion of the Cold War in 1991. The alert status would return bombers to Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

The base manages nuclear services and officials say the bombers would be able to “take off at a moment’s notice.”

“I look at it more as not planning for any specific event, but more for the reality of the global situation we find ourselves in and how we ensure we’re prepared going forward,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein told the news outlet.

The B-52 bombers can drop cluster bombs, gravity bombs and fire precision guided missiles, among other weapons, according to the report.

Goldfein told Fox News that the military is taking action because of “other players out there who have nuclear capability.”

President Trump has taken exception with Kim Jong Un’s continued weapons tests, previously threatening “fire and fury” against the country.

