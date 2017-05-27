US Army Soldier, born in Boston, dies in Syria

SPC Etienne J. Murphy, 22, who was born in Boston, died on Thursday in northern Syria in a non-tactical vehicle rollover. Officials said this was his first deployment.

Murphy was an Infantryman assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.

He enlisted in the Army in his hometown of Snellville, Georgia in 2013.

Murphy served as an Anti-Tank Gunner and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal.

