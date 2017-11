WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The US Capitol Christmas tree has been chosen and cut down.

The 81-foot-tall Subalpine Fir from Montana was cut down on Tuesday.

The tree is heading to Washington DC for the tree lighting ceremony that will take place on December 6th.

