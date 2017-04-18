US Capitol maintenance worker killed by falling tree branch

WASHINGTON (AP) - A maintenance worker at the U.S. Capitol has died after a large tree branch fell on top of him.

A statement from the Architect of the Capitol, Stephen Ayers, identified the man who was killed as Matthew McClanahan. The statement says McClanahan, a pipefitter, was working on an irrigation pipe on Tuesday morning when a branch fell from an American Elm tree.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says in a statement that McClanahan leaves behind a wife and two young children, calling his death “sudden and unimaginable.”

Police and firefighters freed McClanahan from under the branch and he was taken to a hospital in what fire officials described as “very critical” condition. He later died.

U.S. Capitol police say grounds crews are removing what remains of the tree.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)