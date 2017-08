ESSEX, MA (WHDH) - The US Coast Guard says it is searching for a boater who has gone missing.

The USCG Northeast Twitter account reported a search for Ted Gulvemond, 61, who recently went missing in Essex Bay.

He was last seen on a 21-foot boat.

Anyone with information about Gulvemond’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 617-223-5757.

#BreakingNews: #Coastguard searching for 61-year-old Ted Gulvemond in Essex Bay, last on 21' boat. Any information please call 617-223-5757. pic.twitter.com/xM2PyZ9QZd — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 3, 2017

