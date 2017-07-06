US judge in Hawaii leaves Trump’s travel ban rules in place

HONOLULU (AP) — A federal judge in Hawaii is leaving Trump administration rules in place for a travel ban on citizens from six majority-Muslim countries.

U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson on Thursday denied an emergency motion filed by Hawaii asking him to clarify what the U.S. Supreme Court meant by a “bona fide” relationship in its ruling last month.

The Supreme Court last month ruled the administration could mostly enforce its travel ban, but said those “with a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States” could enter.

Watson says the relationship question would be better posed to the Supreme Court, not him.

Hawaii attorney general Doug Chin objected to the administration’s omission of grandparents, aunts and uncles from the administration’s list of people meeting the definition of a close relationship.

