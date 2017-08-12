US Marshals Service: Fugitive wanted in MA captured in Puerto Rico

The US Marshals Service said a federal fugitive wanted in Massachusetts has been captured in Puerto Rico.

Robert Bray was arrested in Anasco, Puerto Rico on Friday by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Bray fled to Puerto Rico in May of 2017 after being convicted in Boston for securities fraud.

Bray was supposed to serve a 24-month federal prison sentence.

Police said Bray will appear in the San Juan Federal Court on Monday.

